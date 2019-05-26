|
|
Dr. Harry Atwood Reed Jr., Ph.D., was born in Atlantic City, NJ, on July 2, 1934. He died of colon cancer on May 11, 2019, at age 84, surrounded by his loving family, who miss him more than they can say. Harry was the eldest boy of 9 children. He dropped out of high school and joined the Navy in 1952. In 1955, after an honorable discharge, he moved to Los Angeles, married his first wife, and worked as a social worker while he completed a B.A. and M.A. in History. He moved to Michigan State University in 1969 with his second wife, Bea, and there he earned his Ph.D., in African history, but he soon became an expert in African American History, teaching at MSU from 1974-2000, and contributing significantly to the development of African American History at MSU. And not only at MSU. Most strikingly, his Platform for Change: The Foundations of the Northern Free Black Community, 1775-1865, published in 1994, challenged existing scholarship, telling the fascinating story of how free blacks in the North during this period discovered and organized their power, creating a platform for change that continues to serve the African American community today. As a teacher, he was a model to his students, always upbeat, kind, and compassionate, and, as they put it, one of the greatest storytellers ever. He also served on the Committee on the Institutional Cooperation Minority Predoctoral Fellowship Program, being deeply committed to its mission of promoting diversity and the professional development of all students. After retirement, he continued to pursue his lifelong passions of jazz, basketball, and writing poetry. He loved giving poetry readings, and the many who attended them can testify that he added the poet's voice to the poet's eye. Harry is survived by life partner, Mitch Stahl; daughter, Jordan (Reed), from his third wife, Anne (Meyering); daughter, Gillian (Feeley), from his second wife, Bea (Reed); and daughter, Yolanda (Reed), from his first wife, Audrey (Reed), 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and 8 grandchildren. The celebration of Harry's life will take place on Sunday, June 8th, at 1 p.m. at Frasier Meadows Retirement Community, 350 Ponca Place, Boulder. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Harry Reed Endowed Scholarship in History at Michigan State University, where he taught History for 30+ years. MSU, History Dept., PH: (517) 355-7500. Please visit https://www.legacy.com/ obituaries/dailycamera/to leave condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera from May 26 to May 27, 2019