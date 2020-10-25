1/1
Hedwig Lukas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hedwig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hedwig Lukas, 92, passed away on October 10th. Hedwig was born August 21, 1928 in Sarnia, Ontario to Julius and Cecilia Merka. Growing up, she excelled in Catholic school in Montreal. Hedwig and Peter Lukas, Sr met in 1950 and married the following year. They settled down in Milford, CT in a house Peter Sr built himself! On April 11, 1958, they became the proud parents of Teresa Margaret, and welcomed Peter Jr. on May 21, 1964. Their children were the light of their lives and a constant source of pride. Hedwig moved to Louisville, CO in 1999 to be close to family. Hedwig is survived by her daughter Teresa, son Peter Jr, brother Joseph, godson James, and grandchildren Alex, Melissa, Emily and Violet. Hedwig was predeceased by her husband Peter, parents Julius and Cecilia, brother William, and sister Margaret. Hedwig enjoyed watching soap operas, shopping on QVC, doing puzzles and cooking. She will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved