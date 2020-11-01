Hedwig Lukas, 92, passed away on October 12th. Hedwig was born August 21, 1928 in Sarnia, Ontario to Julius and Cecilia Merka. Growing up, she excelled in Catholic school in Montreal. Hedwig and Peter Lukas, Sr met in 1950 and married the following year. They settled down in Milford, CT in a house Peter Sr built himself! On April 11, 1958, they became the proud parents of Teresa Margaret, and welcomed Peter Jr. on May 21, 1964. Their children were the light of their lives and a constant source of pride. Hedwig moved to Louisville, CO in 1999 to be close to family. Hedwig is survived by her daughter Teresa, son Peter Jr, son-in-law Bob, brother Joseph, godson James, and grandchildren Alex, Melissa, Emily and Violet. Hedwig was predeceased by her husband Peter, parents Julius and Cecilia, brother William, and sister Margaret. Hedwig enjoyed watching soap operas, shopping on QVC, doing puzzles and cooking. She will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store