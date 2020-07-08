Helen Agnello Braccio passed on from complications of a stroke on July 3 at her home in Boulder, CO. Her family was by her side. She was 91. An educator, a lifelong learner, a mother, and a grandmother, Helen enjoyed reading, watercolor painting, following politics and current affairs, and spending time with her family. She was naturally interested in people's backgrounds and easily made friendships that lasted a lifetime. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School in Rochester, NY, and from the New York State College for Teachers at Albany, Helen moved to Bainbridge, NY, in 1951 to teach business education. She then received her master's degree in education from the University of Rochester and later became an elementary school guidance counselor. It is in Bainbridge where she met her beloved husband Tom and lived for 50 years before moving to Boulder, CO, following his death. Helen is survived by her children Mary Kay Braccio (and Joseph Prinster) of Boulder, CO; Margaret Braccio (and Thomas McBride) of Newton, MA; Elaine Braccio (and Alan Ford) of McLean, VA; Janet Braccio of Boulder, CO; brother William Agnello (and Linda) of Rochester, NY; grandchildren Ana, Teresa, and Christopher Prinster; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Braccio and her granddaughter Katherine Braccio Prinster. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for the immediate family at Sacred Heart of Mary Church. The interment of her ashes is planned for summer 2021 in Bainbridge, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231; SmileTrain.org.

