Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Church
Broomfield, CO
View Map
Helen Axtell


1927 - 2020
Helen Axtell Obituary
Helen (McPeak) Axtell was born on March 5, 1927, to Hugh and Laura (Young) McPeak. She grew up in the farming community of Anton, Colorado. She was the fourth of five children, all of whom have preceded her in death. She graduated from Akron High School in 1944. After the end of World War II, on December 9, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Axtell. Helen and Vernon settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their two sons and one daughter were born in Utah. She and Vernon moved back to Colorado in 1969 and settled in Broomfield, Colorado. After returning to CO, Helen worked as a secretary at NOAA in Boulder, CO for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of Calvary Church in Broomfield. Helen passed away due to a sudden stroke at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, CO, on Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon in 2013. She is survived by her three children: son Alan (wife Jean) of Copper Canyon, TX; son Vaughn (wife Joyce) of Anton, CO; and daughter Laureen, of Westminster, CO. Plus 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. Viewing on Monday, Jan. 6, from 4PM to 6PM at Olinger Highland Morturay in Thornton, CO. Memorial service on Tues. Jan. 7, at 2PM at Calvary Church, Broomfield, CO (Memorial gifts should be sent to Calvary Church.)
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020
