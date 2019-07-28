|
Helen Marie Denny, 102 of Boulder, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living where she resided since 2004. She was born to Paul H. and Anis B. (Durnell) Simmons on April 30, 1917 in Weaubleau, Missouri. Helen grew up in Omaha where she met and married Richard Neil Denny in 1935. They started their family in Omaha where Helen gave birth to three children, Richard Jr., Sherdon and Allison Denny. She moved to Boulder with her husband and children in 1957. She was known for her spunky personality and for the amazing stories she would tell. She had a fondness for cats. She enjoyed reading, gardening and crocheting. The thing she cherished most was spending time with her family. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, and sons; Richard Jr., and Sherdon. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Herring; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Compassionate Hospice Care, 11935 Quay St., Broomfield, CO 80020, or to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 2323 55th St., Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 28, 2019