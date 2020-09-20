1/
Helen Elizabeth Repplier Voorhis
1930 - 2020
Helen Elizabeth Repplier Voorhis passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 90 in Dallas, Texas. She spent the vast majority of her professional life serving in leadership roles with various non-profit agencies for those who needed assistance and a helping hand. She was born in Colorado Springs to Frederick Oakleigh Repplier and Margaret Lieberman Repplier on August 20, 1930, raised in Boulder, Colorado attending University Hills School, graduating from Boulder High School, and going on to attend the University of Colorado. While enrolled there, she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma where she developed life-long friendships that she maintained for decades especially over the bridge table. Helen was predeceased by her parents and her beloved son, Frederick Oakleigh Repplier Voorhis. She is survived by her two daughters Virginia (Rick) Holliday of Garland, TX and Susan Voorhis of Woodbridge, CT, as well as her daughter-in-law, Marsha Voorhis of Dubuque, IA, her sister, Judy Fockenier of Hingham, MA, and her two grandchildren, Nathan Voorhis of Castle Rock, CO and Erin (Jeff) Brown of Farmers Branch, TX. Those wishing to make a memorial might consider Compassion and Choices, 101 SW Madison Street #8009, Portland, OR 97207 or the charity of their choice. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 20, 2020.
