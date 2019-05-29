|
|
Henry "Hank" John Pietrzak, 80, of Lafayette, Colorado, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to John Frank Pietrzak and Angeline Len Pietrzak on January 30, 1939. Hank obtained a B.S. degree in engineering from the University of Detroit and M.S. degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan. He was a member of Gamma Eta Epsilon, chemical engineering honorary society receiving the "Pocket Slide Rule" for outstanding academic excellence. He was also a member of Tau Beta Pi National Honorary Engineering society. Hank had a long career running Operations for Marathon Petroleum Company at the various refineries in the U.S. and overseas and was Manager of Corporate Engineering. Upon retirement Hank enjoyed cooking, golf, and traveling with his wife of 50 years, Laura Jean Keenan. He is survived by his wife, daughter, Julie Jean (Keith) Moore, grandchildren Nadia, Keith, Kyle, and Emma Moore, and two sisters, Dolores Hollis and Delphine Hall, plus several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Henry Pietrzak. Services will be held at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6739 South Boulder Road, Boulder, Colorado 80303 with viewing at 10:00 am and service at 11:00am. Offerings may be made to Tru Community Care, Lafayette, Colorado or a .
Published in The Daily Camera on May 29, 2019