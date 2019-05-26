|
|
Hepburn Ingham, the World's Greatest Guest, passed peacefully after a befitting sendoff from friends and family. He left this earth on May 14, 2019 to galivant with others that left before him. He had been living with family in the Boulder/Louisville area while he battled and lost the war to cancer. How to describe Hep is both easy and difficult. Full of adventure, a desire for fun, kind and generous but also complicated. His many friends from near and far tell stories of their encounters with him with such fondness and joy. Born in Des Moines, Iowa February 15, 1936, to Hepburn Ingham and Frances Hubbell Ingham, Hepburn grew up helping on the family farm. He attended Roosevelt High School, in Des Moines, then off to Lawrenceville Prep in Princeton, New Jersey. From both Roosevelt and Lawrenceville, he maintained many friendships and reunited with them as often as possible. He then headed to Boulder to the University of Colorado and became an All-American swimmer. While at CU he held several swimming records in the Big 7 Conference. He also met and married Jessica Smith and began a family. After graduation he taught math at Lafayette High School and was the assistant football coach. Friday nights were spent cheering on the team. In later years he called those students friends and was able to attend most of their reunions. Hepburn enjoyed hiking, biking, boating, golfing, skiing, attending CU/Broncos football games and traveling. He especially loved being on a boat with a beautiful sunset and an icy scotch. Family and friends were very important to Hep and from them there are many tales to be told. They have always been there for each other. Especially now. Death almost caught up with him while hiking on Tabeguache Peak from a direct bolt of lightning to his head. He was lucky he had such amazing friends to get him down safely and the only lasting scar was that of a lightning bolt on his forehead. Thanksgivings were not complete without his children Mark Ingham, Hepburn Ingham III (Mary), Valerie Kindgren (Jim) and Stewart Ingham. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tiger Ingham, Makena Ingham and Melia Ingham; sister, Patricia Davis; and brother, Carl Frederick Ingham (Bea). To complete the family are his nieces and nephews, Steve Davis, Anna Davis, Fred Davis, Delaney Ingham, Freddie Ingham, Frank Ingham, Jeannie Ingham-Edwards, Suzanne Ingham-Burroughs, Andy Ingham, George Ingham, John Ingham; and sister-in-law, Kathy Ingham. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Jessica Ingham; brother, Hubbell Ingham; brother-in-law, Clarence Davis; and his niece, Francie Davis. The outpouring of love for him and support for our family has been unbelievable. We are so grateful he had so many of you throughout his life that have such fond memories. He is at peace. A private celebration will be held.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019