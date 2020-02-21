|
Herb Pond Wright, of Lafayette, CO, passed away in Arvada, CO on February 16th, 2020. He was 85. Born in Denver on February 5th, 1935 to parents Herbert Walter Pond and Lilly Jane (neé Mooney) Pond, Herb remained in Colorado most of his 85 years. Herb's biological father passed away days after Herb's birth, and Lilly remarried five years later. Herb's new stepfather, Dr. Lloyd Wright, adopted him and raised Herb as his own. Herb graduated from Golden High School (Golden, CO) in 1953, then began studies at Colorado State University (Fort Collins, CO). Shortly thereafter, Herb put his university education on hold to serve in the United States Army. During his time at Fort Bragg (NC) as a member of the Fifth Airborne Ranger Battalion, Herb was awarded Senior Parachutist Wings, then the youngest soldier ever to accomplish this feat. After his military service, Herb earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Colorado (Boulder). On July 7th, 1957, Herb married Montez Van Nostrand in Monte Vista, CO, and the two began family life, ultimately raising one son and two daughters. Herb's career in engineering grew along with the kids, from his beginnings at the Martin Company to his final post at Stuska Engineering. Between those periods, Herb owned Chaparral Industries Parts Distributorship and Pine Motors Chevrolet Dealership. Herb's family remembers him as a man who "loved both his immediate and extended family, including his dogs and horses. He believed in and enjoyed hard work and had an unfailing sense of humor. He was proud of his military service in his younger years, and he enjoyed farming and his St. Ambrose church community after his retirement." Herb was a big fan of CU Football, the Broncos and the Rockies, and he loved cars and trucks, especially antique trucks. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Lilly and Lloyd Wright, his wife, Montez Wright (2015), and his brother, Rick Wright (1964). Survivors include Herb's sisters, Natalie Smith of Scottsdale, AZ and Candy Olsen of Golden, CO, his daughters, Terri Zehnder (Brian) of Arvada, CO, and Sherilyn Wright (Amanda) of Washington, DC, his son, Mitch Wright (Barbara) of Baskin Ridge, NJ and four grandchildren. Reverend Lyn Burns will officiate a memorial service for Herb on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, 11:00 AM.. at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, 7520 South Boulder Road, Boulder, 80303. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Army. Contributions: of America, alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Wright family thanks you for your kind support, thoughtful memories and heartfelt prayers. For online messages visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 21, 2020