Hildegard was born at her family home in Oppenheim, Germany, on January 7, 1942. She spent her early days in their wine cellar, which doubled as a bomb shelter during World War II. Growing up in Oppenheim, she was a valuable asset to her father Franz Ziegler and mother Katarina Schaefer Ziegler. The family grew grapes for winemaking, raised chickens, pigs, vegetable and grain for the family and neighbors throughout Oppenheim. Whenever possible, Hildegard worked out at the gym and was a valuable member of the Oppenheim gymnastic club which competed throughout Europe. At a tender age of 20, she met the love of her life, Wain Stowe, then a Lieutenant with the nearby Engineer Battalion. While her mother had her wait until she was 21, Wain was persistent and they married on January 17, 1963 in the Oppenheim cathedral. Hildegard and Wain moved all over the world - twenty-nine moves demonstrated her resilience and love of life. Hildegard loved to travel, learned several languages and enjoyed sharing cultures. She was blessed with the birth of her loving daughter, Michele Stowe on February 12, 1973. Hildegard and Wain retired in 2003 and moved to the Boulder foothills of Colorado, which she truly loved. Amazing neighbors, spectacular views and rich wildlife made Hildegard very happy. Hildegard became a grandmother in 2006, when Michele adopted her daughter, Solange Mamet. Soli and Oma happily crafted, collected rocks, walked in the woods and baked together. Hildegard's sudden death on April 22, 2019 shocked everyone who were blessed to know her. Her famous chocolate truffles and cakes flavored with tequila were adored and shared by all. Hildegard was so loved by so many and will be sorely missed. Contributions in her memory can be sent Mercy Housing at mercyhousing.org.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 11, 2019