Hugh Stockmayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Karl Frederick Stockmayer entered and departed this world during extraordinary times. Quite fitting for an extraordinary man. He was born on May 2, 1945 at the close of World War II to Sylvia and Walter Stockmayer. He grew up in Weston, MA, Europe, and Norwich, VT with his older brother Ralph. Perhaps it was his adventurous upbringing that led to a passion for cross country adventures. Or perhaps it was his curiosity and hunger for knowledge that led him to seek adventure everywhere - in the pages of books, in the people he met, and in the way that he loved. Hugh was a proud and affectionate father, alongside their mother Margo, to daughters Morgan and Gabriella - and a father figure to many. He leaves behind many who love him still - from New England to Florida to Colorado. His departure on April 19, 2020 came amidst a global pandemic, which delays his life's celebration until the Fall - when the New England leaves will no doubt create a spectacle in honor of his last great adventure. We love you, Hugh, Hubie, Dad, Daddy, Papa - always and forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved