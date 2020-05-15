Hugh Karl Frederick Stockmayer entered and departed this world during extraordinary times. Quite fitting for an extraordinary man. He was born on May 2, 1945 at the close of World War II to Sylvia and Walter Stockmayer. He grew up in Weston, MA, Europe, and Norwich, VT with his older brother Ralph. Perhaps it was his adventurous upbringing that led to a passion for cross country adventures. Or perhaps it was his curiosity and hunger for knowledge that led him to seek adventure everywhere - in the pages of books, in the people he met, and in the way that he loved. Hugh was a proud and affectionate father, alongside their mother Margo, to daughters Morgan and Gabriella - and a father figure to many. He leaves behind many who love him still - from New England to Florida to Colorado. His departure on April 19, 2020 came amidst a global pandemic, which delays his life's celebration until the Fall - when the New England leaves will no doubt create a spectacle in honor of his last great adventure. We love you, Hugh, Hubie, Dad, Daddy, Papa - always and forever.

