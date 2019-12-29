|
Ida Marie Halasz died at home on December 18, 2019, in Broomfield, CO, after battling ALS for 3 years. She was dearly loved by friends and family.
Ida was born on February 1, 1946, in a refugee camp in Pocking, Germany to Hungarian parents. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1952. Education was important to her and she earned a doctorate from Ohio State University.
She married Mike Sullivan, the love of her life, in 1987. They moved to Colorado in 1989 where she worked with the National Institute of Corrections in Boulder. During her stellar career, she formed a consulting business, led marketing and strategic planning efforts for businesses and nonprofits, and was an executive coach for leaders in the federal government.
Ida is survived by her husband Mike, her sisters Kathy Ratliff and Sue Howell, and many friends.
A celebration of life is being planned and a scholarship will be set up in Ida's honor. Details are available at this web page: http://bit.ly/IdaHalaszObituary
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 29, 2019