Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Lodge Clubhouse at Skyestone
11057 N. Montane Drive
Broomfield, CO
Ida Halasz died at home on December 18, 2019, in Broomfield, CO, after battling ALS for 3 years. Donations are welcome to endow the Ida M. Halasz Scholarship at www.cwef.org. More details are here: http://bit.ly/IdaHalaszObituary Join in Ida's Celebration of Life on Sat. February 1 from 12-2pm at The Lodge Clubhouse at Skyestone, 11057 N. Montane Drive, Broomfield, CO 80021. Bring short memories, laughter, and love to share. Please wear something colorful.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 29, 2020
