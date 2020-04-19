|
Ida Elizabeth Pahlke, a resident of Boulder for 63 years who was known for her welcoming heart, died last month, of the inevitable effects of 101 years of living. For a fuller account of her life than can be given here, see https://sites.google.com/view/elizabethpahlkeobituary Elizabeth, as she preferred to be called, was born in Hastings, Nebraska, to Charles Edward Yost and Clara Mary Yost (Drollinger). Perhaps Elizabeth's arrival during the Spanish flu pandemic and her later survival of a smallpox infection were early signs of the resilience that would sustain her through the ups and downs of her long life. Elizabeth attended, first, the local country school two and a half miles from her family's dairy farm, then Hastings High School, and, finally, Hastings College. With work-study employment and a scholarship from 4-H, she graduated, cum laude, with a double major in Education and Home Economics. After teaching for a time at Juniata, Nebraska, Elizabeth took a job as a Home Economics General Science teacher at Sutherland. After two years there, she moved with her parents to California, and taught 30 first-graders in Coachella. When Henry Pahlke proposed, Elizabeth accepted, and after their wedding in California, the couple moved back to Nebraska. They farmed for the rest of the 1940s and into the 1950s, moving from place to place around the state and having children as they went. Their final move was to Boulder, Colorado, where they hoped that the better climate would alleviate son David's asthma. Elizabeth and Henry bought and ran a laundry business, the "Launderette," located on Pearl Street, and, after a few years, purchased a house on Mapleton Hill. Elizabeth taught Sunday school as a college student, so becoming an active member of the Methodist Church after moving to Boulder was a natural continuation of her faith. As she contributed to the church, the church gave back, providing Elizabeth and Henry with friendships that they maintained for the rest of their lives. Elizabeth was an active member of UMW Circles and of P.E.O, which she attended into her 101st year. After retirement, Elizabeth and Henry moved to an independent living facility. In that new environment, Elizabeth remained sharp, positive, social, and engaged with the world. Into her 80s and 90s, she went on cruises and traveled with her friends and daughter, carefully compiling albums to memorialize each trip. In 2012, Elizabeth, by then 93 years old and a widow for 10 years, moved into an assisted living facility. There she enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, cryptoquotes, and crossword puzzles, and, with somewhat less pleasure, she learned to use tablet computers and cellphones. Perhaps we can attribute her active mind to the dozens and dozens of books she read each year. She also continued her work with P.E.O., recruiting candidates to take advantage of scholarships provided by the organization. As the many staff members, care givers, friends, and relatives who knew Elizabeth over the years will attest, this generous spirit was typical--she was always friendly, she was always kind. Ida Elizabeth Yost Pahlke, born 1919, died 2020; predeceased by her brother Edward Yost, sister Jessie Lundeen, husband Henry Pahlke, and son Donald Pahlke; survived by children David Pahlke (Rebecca Voris), Loren Pahlke (Carol), Keith Pahlke (Sandra), and Catherine Eliasen (Jerry); grandchildren Galen Pahlke, Eric Pahlke, Gina Pahlke (Matthew McConnell), Paige Higgins (Jon), Jacob Pahlke, Anna Eliasen, and Emily Eliasen; great grandchildren Corbin McConnell, Avery Higgins, and Thea McConnell. The family suggests memorial donations to the P.E.O. Foundation, so that the women it supports can continue to grow the love that formed the core of Elizabeth's life. Make checks payable to the "P.E.O. Foundation" and mail them to "P.E.O. Foundation, 2700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312." Please indicate "Continuing Education" on the memo line.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020