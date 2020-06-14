Isabel Holt Murphy died at home on May 15, 2020, with her eldest daughter and family in Hotchkiss, CO. She was 83 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 6, 1936, the youngest child of Helen d'Auria Holt and William Jaffrey Holt, Isabel adored her parents and siblings, William, Robert, Helen, and James. She took seriously her father's instruction that children allowed to join the dinner table must come with three topics of conversation. Perhaps this fed her constant collection of newspaper clippings, poems, shells, and, above all, experiences that ensured her family and friends a lifetime of marvelous conversation. Educated at Agnes Irwin School, Isabel developed her great curiosity and love of history, language, modern dance and mathematics. She studied at Sarah Lawrence College and cherished her first jobs in NYC: kite flyer in Central Park and researcher for the BBC. Isabel was rightly proud to have joined civil rights actions during the 1950s and 60s. In 1956 she was married, moved to Baltimore, MD and had two children: Nina (Matilda Shreve Bishop) Murphy and Helen (Nell) d'Auria Bishop. When this marriage ended, Isabel and her daughters lived in Philadelphia from 1962 until their move to Boulder, CO in 1967, where Isabel studied mathematics at CU. In November 1969, she and John Leo Murphy married. Jane Holt Murphy joined her older sisters in 1972. Over almost five decades together, John and Isabel built remarkable lives and friendships on The Hill and around the world, with a shared love of travel and the arts. Throughout it all, Isabel had a gift for finding pleasure in small acts and turning bad situations into uproariously funny moments, pairing her appreciation for the absurd with generous acts of kindness. Isabel was courageous in seeking treatment for bi-polar disorder. ECT and a series of falls later in life eventually took a toll on her memory and she feared increasing dementia. While we miss her dearly, we are grateful that she left this world rich in loving memories and ready for new adventures. Isabel is survived by her three daughters and five grandchildren: Nina (Andrew Pilkington) and Aaron T. Gogenola; Helen, Elizabeth J. Baker and Caitlin D. Schwarz; Jane (Safwan Momani), Sophia S. and Zaid S. Momani, all of whom were with her in her final days; and nieces and nephews whom she adored. A virtual memorial will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Please contact the family at IHMMemorial@gmail.com for information. We know that more than anything, Isabel would be honored to inspire voter registration and record turnout in November.

