Israel Markowitz

Israel Markowitz Obituary
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Lt. Colonel Israel "Ike" Markowitz, loving husband, companion, father of four children and six grandchildren, passed away at age 99. Israel was born on January 13, 1921 in Bethlehem, PA, to Emanuel and Rose Markowitz. Israel had a distinguished career as an officer in the Air Force and later as a professor of Business Management at Metropolitan State College in Denver, CO. He received his B.S. from Brooklyn Polytech and his Master's and Doctorate from the University of Colorado. He was a veteran of WWII in which he flew 35 missions over Germany and Eastern Europe. He also served in Vietnam before retiring in 1968. Israel loved to travel the world, watch sports, play bridge, listen to music and read. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Israel was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and son Steven. He is survived by his three children, Amy-Beth, Gary and Alan, and his six grandchildren, Jennifer, Caitlin, Sabrina, Jason, Jonah and Michael. "This is love: to fly toward a secret sky, to cause a hundred veils to fall each moment. First to let go of life. Finally, to take a step without feet." - Rumi
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 28, 2020
