|
|
Jack Howard Wegley, 79, died May 12, 2019, following a three-year battle with cancer. Jack was born February 2, 1940, in Williston, ND, to Howard and Gladys Wegley. Following his father's death in 1954, Jack's mother moved the family to Boulder, CO, where he attended Boulder High School and the University of Colorado. Jack married Lynne Hammill on March 29, 1963. They lived and raised their family in Boulder and moved to Longmont, CO, in 1999. Jack worked primarily in the fields of production management and contract administration for Beech Aircraft, Ball Corporation, Cutler-Hammer, and as a contractor at Rocky Flats. He was an avid swimmer and loved to golf, fly fish and travel. Jack will be remembered for his unique sense of humor. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Carol Harclerode and Catherine McCarter. He is survived by his wife Lynne; daughter Andrea of St. Louis, MO; son Reid of Vashon, WA; and granddaughters Morgan Hast, Jillian and Jacquelyn Wegley. Per his request, no services are scheduled. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 14, 2019