Jack Keith Basart, born May 23, 1933 in Brookings, South Dakota, passed away at his home in Longmont, Colorado at age 86. Jack was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Jack was raised in Watertown, South Dakota and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1955, Jack graduated from the University of Colorado, followed by service during the Korean War as a U.S. Naval Supply Officer. He began his business career as a mortgage appraiser in Champaign, Illinois. In the early 1960's, as M.A.I. real estate appraiser, Jack founded Basart & Company, a commercial mortgage appraisal business in California and later in Boulder. Jack served as instructor for many years at the University of Colorado Real Estate Program. As an avid golfer, he played on his high school golf team and won the Minneapolis Open. Additionally, he had a deep appreciation of music, particularly jazz, playing both cornet and bass violin in high school and college. During and after college, "Bebop Basart," Jack's nickname, played and toured with the Dave Grusin Quartet. Another of his interests was sailing, owning sailboats at his homes in Colorado, and California. Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Esther, his father, Victor, and his brother, Bob. Jack is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miriam, his two children, Celia and Eric, his son-in-law and two grandchildren in California, and a niece and nephew in Oregon and Washington. Jack you old salt, keep sailing.

