Jack L. Deitrick, 85, of Boulder passed away at home on May 17, 2020. Jack was born on September 8, 1934, in Titusville, PA, to Frank and Winnie (Watson) Deitrick. After graduating from high school, Jack joined the Navy, serving on submarines and surface vessels during multiple tours in the Western Pacific and Vietnam. While in the Navy, he also graduated from Penn State University and Officer Candidate School. He taught naval ROTC at the University of Colorado before retiring as a Lt Commander in 1974 after 22 years of service. He then joined Ball Aerospace where he worked until his retirement in 1996. Jack was a long-time member of Boulder Elks Lodge #566, serving as Exalted Ruler in 1981, and was awarded Elk of The Year in 2001. He was also a lifetime member of Lafayette VFW Post 1771 as well as the American Legion, and could often be found working or relaxing at Post #10. He was very outgoing and made many friends while playing softball, camping with the Elks, and bowling in several leagues and tournaments. He was an avid fan of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, tailgating at home and away games for several decades. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice (Swofford), his two daughters, Stephanie Gail (Vince) Vincijanovic and Deborah Kay Eaton (Barb Leshikar), four grandchildren, Cheri Payne (Justin), Scott Harper (Jill), Keri Wilson, and Lisa Baron (David), and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters, but is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 safety restrictions, he will be quietly laid to rest at Green Mountain Cemetery and a celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, American Legion #10, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 27, 2020.