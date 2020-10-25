Our love and joy, Jackson Taesun Leddon, 19 years old from Boulder, Colorado, has departed from this life on October 11, 2020 to continue his eternal journey. Jackson was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2001, in Boulder and graduated from Fairview High School in 2018. He was a member of the tennis team and rugby team that placed second in the state rugby championship in 2018. Jack was a sophomore studying Business Administration and Economics at The University of Kentucky and a rugby team member. Jack was a charismatic leader with a giant heart, and his legendary sense of wit and talent to create laughter and fun touched all those who knew him. Gratefully, his numerous friends returned from far and near to support each other and celebrate Jack's life along with the large number of community members who have been part of Jack's life. Jack is survived by his father Richard Leddon III, mother Jeanie Leddon, older brother Alec Leddon and grandmother Hwa Ja Chung. Jack's family and friends will all miss his competitive spirit and daily antics but feel blessed to have been part of his life and will always love him.

