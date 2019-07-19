|
Jacqueline "Jackie" J. McCool, 78, of Boulder, Colorado, passed peacefully on July 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Gatto of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Jerry, her son Brock and wife Diane, her brother Dan Gatto and wife Emily, and her grandsons, Evan and Clayton McCool. Jackie was born on April 25, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Sam and Dorothy Gatto. She attended Lincoln schools through high school during which she was the first waitress at Valentino's Pizza and typed their very first menu. She then attended University of Nebraska, where she was an exceptional cheerleader and met her future husband, Gerald McCool. Next, she graduated from the University of Missouri at Kansas City as a hygienist and returned to Lincoln to practice hygiene while her fiancé completed Dental School. She then married Dr. McCool on October 31st, 1964, (Yes, Halloween) and then practiced in San Antonio, Texas while he served in the Air Force. Jackie and Jerry moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1966 setting up a dental practice where over the years she became very close and attached to many patients and their families. After their son Brock was born on May 27th, 1969, she took a sabbatical to raise and nurture him and later returned to her career. In 2004, she and Dr. McCool retired. She was able to enjoy many activities and her many dear friends. She volunteered on the Congregational Care Team headed by Pastor Carl Hofmann at First Presbyterian Church. She was also very close to her "grand boys", Evan and Clay, and spent many hours with them and watching their various activities. Family and her many friends are going to miss her amazing spirit, unbelievable courage, and her fantastic smile. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to OperationSmile.org or veteran's organization: SemperFiFund.org, or First Presbyterian Church of Boulder in memory of Jackie McCool. Her Memorial Service will be held at Boulder First Presbyterian Church, 1820 15th Street, Boulder, CO 80302, on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service with a Graveside Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder for those who want to attend.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 19, 2019