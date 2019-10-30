|
|
Jacqueline Selvy; mother, friend, adventurer, wedding cake maker and above all servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, went to heaven on October 23, 2019. She was 84. Jackie was born in Queens NY, January 28, 1935 and graduated from Queens College with a Bachelor of Education. In the mid 50's Jackie came to Boulder to attend summer school at CU. She met Bob Devereux, later returned, married, and they built a home on Sugarloaf Mountain. Jackie taught second grade at Nederland Elementary in the 60s, spent the 70s supporting the family business and her children's interests in horse showing, trail riding and general mountain survival. Later in life Jackie married Russ Selvy and they enjoyed traveling around the world together in their retirement. Jackie moved to Longmont in 2012 where she made many new friends, neighbors, and acquired a wonderful new church family at Grace. Survivors include her sister June Sheppard (Edison), four children, Toni Devereux, Kristy Chavez (Greg), Robin Reuter (Dan), Jay Devereux (Linda); eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Trevor, Luke, Elizabeth, Westin, Timothy, Gretchen, Dylan; two great grandchildren, Harper and Vance, from her first marriage to Robert Devereux. She is preceded in death by both Robert and her second husband Russel Selvy. A Celebration of life (this one and the next) will be held at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 2415 Lake Park Drive, Longmont CO at 2:00 PM on Sunday November 17th. Memorial donations can be given at gracelongmont.org.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 30, 2019