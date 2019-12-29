|
James Herbert Armitage Sr., 91, of Boulder CO, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. James was born on January 22, 1928 in Euclid, Ohio the son of Arminta (Queen) and Herbert Armitage. Jim married Doris Allen on Nov. 5, 1951. Together they raised four children, Steven, Jim Jr., David, and Barbara. A veteran of the armed services, Jim served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. Jim's career as an educator included earning his master's degree in elementary education and earning his doctorate in educational administration and supervision. Both from the University of Colorado. Jim taught in the School of Education at the University of Colorado and Oregon State University. He was an associate superintendent in the Boulder Valley School District and a principal at Foothill Elementary School. He was president of the professional organization for educators, Phi Delta Kappa. Jim and Doris, married 63 years, enjoyed their retirement years wintering in Arizona and summers in Colorado. Building friendships was an important part of their time in Arizona. Community service was a big part of his life and he did a lot of volunteer work. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and 5 grandchildren. He enjoyed many activities like golfing, tennis, fishing, collecting rocks and stamps, lapidary, mission trips with the church, traveling with Doris, and substitute teaching well into his eighties. Jim is survived by children, Steven (Sue), Jim Jr. (Kelly), and Barbara Desch (Don); grandchildren, Deanna Moonan (Patrick), Taylor Desch, Rose Armitage, Isabel Armitage and CJ Armitage; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Arminta and Herbert Armitage, his brothers Fred Armitage Sr. and John Armitage, his wife Doris (June 2015) and son David (December 1986). A celebration of his life will be held in July, 2020, in Boulder, CO.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 29, 2019