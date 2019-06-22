|
|
James Lee Blankenship II passed away June 14, 2019. He was 52. Jim was born July 30, 1966 in Sacramento, CA to James Lee and Josephine (Rubio Lopez) Blankenship. Jim graduated from Colorado State University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. On August 3, 1996 he married Jennifer Hamilton in Boulder, CO. He loved being a father to their three children. Jim had a 30 plus year career as a civil engineer, consulting on many projects near and far. Jim maintained his own firm, JLB Civil for nearly 20 years earning a number of awards and much deserved respect. He was preceded in death by his mother. Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Jennifer, their children, Benjamin, Andrew, and Owen; father, Jim Blankenship; brother, Dan (Cindy) Blankenship; in-laws Anita Hamilton, Amy (Darrin) Keith, Russell Hamilton, Wally (Sherri) Hamilton; and nephews and nieces, Curtis (Hannah) Blankenship, Eric Blankenship, Samuel Keith, Spencer Keith, Emily Hamilton, and Corwin Hamilton. Jim also leaves behind a great circle of friends that he loved as family, too numerous to name. V isit www.ahlberg funeralchapel.com for full obituary and to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 22, 2019