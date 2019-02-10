|
James Arthur Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 23 rd surrounded by his wife, all of his children and many other family members. He was born February 15, 1934 in Rifle, Colorado. He graduated from Rifle High School in 1952, then attended CU-Boulder from 1952-1953. He married Carole Jean Lipscomb on September 6, 1953 after volunteering for the Army, taking them to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After being discharged from the Army in September, 1955, he and Jean moved back to Boulder so he could finish his education, followed by a move to Louisville in 1984, then Lafayette in 1995. He graduated from CU-Boulder Engineering School in June, 1958. Jim was a Mechanical Engineer employed by the National Bureau of Standards in Boulder, now known as NIST. His field of expertise was low temperature standards of cryogenic studies. Jim was highly regarded by his peers for his intellect and research and acclaimed in his field for his contributions establishing the commercial standards required to transport liquefied natural gas. In 1981 he was awarded the US Department of Commerce Bronze Medal for his superior service to the government for the development of a dynamic measurement system for liquefied natural gas. This is one of the highest awards bestowed on a civilian. He retired from the Bureau in June, 1991. Jim prepared income taxes for AARP in Lafayette and Broomfield for 17 years and always enjoyed meeting the people and helping them. Jim also enjoyed photography as a way to chronicle his children growing up. He coached a lot of little league baseball and he and Jean didn't miss an opportunity to attend and support their children's and grandchildren's activities. Family was very important to Jim and he was thrilled to find many extended family members in Ireland and to have the opportunity to visit them there. Having them travel here to meet and visit his immediate and extended family led to many updates via phone conversations. A few international trips were made with various family members throughout the years, as well as several stateside trips with his wife and children. Jim made many friends with whom he kept in contact. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by many. Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Michael and Helen: his sisters Mary, Frances, Lucy and Teresa; and his brothers Harry, William and Lawrence. Jim is survived by Jean, his wife of 65 years, and their six children: Jane Brennan, Sherry Harding (Kevin), Randall Brennan (Jennifer), Kelly Bechard, Amy Johnson (Dan) and David Brennan (Maureen). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Stephanie Kirkwood, Steve Bowman (Linnea), step-grandson, Devin Harding, Jordan Brennan, Matt Brennan, Justin Bechard (Alicia), Ben Bechard, Adam Johnson, Chad Johnson, Kiel Brennan (Amanda), Nick Brennan and Lauren Brennan. He is further survived by 5 great-grandchildren: Sidney, Rylie and Elijah Bowman, Sawyer Bechard and Gunnison Brennan; plus, one great-granddaughter due in April. A funeral mass service for Jim will be held Friday, February 15 th at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, immediately followed by a luncheon reception at the church. Darrell Howe Mortuary is handling the arrangements and maintains a web link where condolences and memories can be shared at www.darrellhowemortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Food Share or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 10, 2019