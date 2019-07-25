|
James Robert "Bob" Cope passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Atwood, CO. Private family services will be held at a later date. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette (Jones) Cope; oldest son Jim Cope of Peoria, AZ; daughter Joan Pinto of Orinda, CA and youngest son John Cope currently living in Manila, Philippines; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; Uncle Edwin Brown of Fort Collins, CO and brother Larry Cope of Medford, OR. Bob enjoyed a good life, married to Jeanette for 60+ years, and had 3 children that all make him proud at being a good father. His Bucket List is empty. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Hospice of the Plains, 100 Broadway Street, Suite 1A, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 25, 2019