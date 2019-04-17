|
James Fredrick "Rick" Tye died on April 9, 2019 at his home in Longmont, Colorado at the age of 58. Born in Boulder, Colorado on July 18, 1960 to Ellen (Svoboda) and James "Jim" Tye, Rick graduated from Boulder High in 1978 and went to VoTech to become a licensed electrician. He started working in maintenance at Ball Aerospace on his 18th birthday and went on to work at Boulder Community Hospital and then ValleyLab (Medtronic). Rick was getting ready to retire and spent a perfect last week enjoying his family and golfing with his best friends. Rick married the love of his life, Danette Manther, on October 28, 1989. They had been best friends since they were teenagers and their love for each other began long before their wedding date. He loved fiercely, laughed easily, and his relationship with Danette gave everyone who knew them something to aspire to. Rick was a natural born leader with a mischievous streak and made friends wherever he went. He loved to travel, play golf, and watch sports. He loved college football and was a season ticket holder for the CU Buffaloes for over 40 years. He would proudly say he bled black and gold, even when the Buffs weren't playing their best. His greatest love was his family. Rick is survived by his wife, mother, sister Brenda (David) Mercado of Tucson, AZ, daughters Jamie (Josh) Schnegelberger of Ogallala, NE and Katie (Michael) Hultman of Frederick, CO, grandsons Jude and James Hultman, his in-laws Judi Manther Baca and Ric Baca, nephews David Mercado and Khan Manther, and countless others who adored him. He is preceded in death by his father and his father-in-law, Fritz Manther. A memorial service will be held May 11th at 1:00pm, at the home of George and Darcy Ellis, 13037 N 53rd St, Longmont CO, 80503. Please wear CU attire and casual clothes. There is a Facebook page called "Remembering Rick Tye" to share memories and pictures. Please join us there.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 17, 2019