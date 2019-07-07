Home

James Haselwood Obituary
James T. Haselwood was born November 27th, 1927, and passed away on June 21st, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, about 10 miles away from the farm where he grew up. He was a true cowboy at heart, who loved his family, friends, airplanes and the Colorado Rocky Mountains. He will be buried in Nederland Cemetery with his family. Interment and Services are pending. Please visit www.legacy.com and search for James Haselwood for a full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 7, 2019
