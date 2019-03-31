|
James "Cowboy Jim" Heinzelmann passed away peacefully at his home at Fernley Estates in Fernley, Nevada on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Jim was born in Pewaukee, Wisconsin and lived many places throughout his life, including Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and finally in Carson City and Fernley, Nevada. While Jim worked in the computer industry, he loved the outdoors and always wanted to be a forest ranger. He always wanted to live in places where he could see the mountains and did so most of his life. He was always up for a motorcycle or car ride (often for a root beer float), and attending food and music-type festivals. He loved going to auctions, hanging out in Carson City, visiting with his friends at Cactus Jacks, and playing penny slots. Jim earned the name "Cowboy Jim" for his love of all things related to the wild west. He could always be seen sporting a cowboy hat and boots and loved 'ole western movies. Jim was a story teller and loved to tell tales - true and tall. He loved to share stories of his childhood, his family, and friends. He'd often spin tales of his cooking and travelling adventures; many funny and entertaining. His blue eyes would sparkle when he'd engage in a particularly funny story - especially if he knew his audience was enjoying it as much as he was. His laughter and stories will be incredibly missed. Jim loved his family and friends more than he ever said out loud. Jim was preceded in death by his mother Millie, step-father Don, nephew Tim, and beloved Karen. He is survived by his sister Jane, daughter Trudy, son James Jr., son-in-law Mike, grandson Casey, granddaughter Emily, nephews Tony and Tom, niece Juliann, and great nieces Stephanie, Renae, Stacie, and Tara as well as extended family Tami, Dave and Jordan. Jim will be incredibly missed. He was strong, spunky, and sarcastic. He was an incredible builder and craftsman. He was a great cook. He was a great brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Heaven just got a little spicier and a little more western. We love you infinity, Cowboy Jim. There will not be a service at Jim's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 31, 2019