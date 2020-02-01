|
|
James Richard Hewitt (Jim) born on May 10, 1949 in Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in Spokane, WA from complications of kidney disease. Our dad spent much of his early life in Spokane up until his senior year of high school when his family relocated to Portland, OR. After graduating, Jim enlisted in the Air Force where he spent 12 years stationed at various air bases around the world, worked as an aircraft mechanic and fought in the Vietnam War. Jim was the epitome of a machine head, so it made sense that after his military career, he would follow that passion to Rockwell International in Lancaster, CA. He was part of the teams that built both the first B-1 Bomber and the Endeavour Space Shuttle. I know- cool, right? That was always a highlight on "what your parents do" at school. He would go onto Tetra Pak in 1992 where he worked as a Field Service Engineer for 20 years until his retirement in 2012. Jim was an avid baseball fan. His love of the game was quite annoying at times. He'd drag his daughters to long games in the hot California summers, forcing them to be Dodgers fans only to become a Colorado Rockies fan later in life; causing a lifetime of trauma for not only them, but everyone. When Jim wasn't glued to a game, he loved to fish. A patient man he'd spend so much time perfectly filleting trout so that every single bone was removed. And then he'd teach his daughters how to do it, too; gross. A true teacher at heart, his daughters grudgingly learned how to change the oil of a car and how to replace basic auto parts. His love of music expanded to every genre and was a staple in his every day life. Cooking? Music. Cleaning? Music. Discipling his daughters? Music. His dancing? It would leave you with nightmares of tapping feet and disco fingers. He was "Papa Jim" to 6 very lucky grandkids. Sharing what time he had to assist in school projects like building go-carts from scratch, chaperoning on field trips, offering up his garage and tools to raise trucks or install stereo systems, taking them fishing and simply enjoying their time and watching them grow. He was a fierce family man who loved his family more than life itself. Jim is survived by his wife, Lisa, sisters JoEllen (Joe) Nelson, Nancy (Clyde) Komp, Peggy (Tom) Christian, daughters Helen (Ray) Lay and Brandy (Andy) Wazny, 6 grandchildren Nathan, Ryan, Kennedy, Gavin, Jadynn and Ava, many nieces and nephews and even some greats. And his sweet, loyal dog, Audrey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ann Hewitt and sister, MarySue Burkholder. A celebration of Jim's amazing life will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 11:30 am at St. Thomas More Parish, 515 W St. Thomas More Way in Spokane WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 1, 2020