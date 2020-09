James Howard Pherson, 84, of Longmont, CO passed away September 16, 2020. Jim was born July 10, 1936 in Boulder, CO to parents Iva M (Keller) and Robert Pherson. Jim Married Emily Ann Hagmen December 2, 1955 in Greeley, CO. They had four children; Shelley Ann Stroh (Tom), James Brian Pherson, Wendy Lynelle Stiers (Steve) and Jamie Joleen Rich (Mike). Their eight grandchildren; Jarod Stroh, Kate, Rachel, Ethan and Hayley Pherson, Jenna Suppes, Sarah Webber and Chris, Nick and Damian Rich. Later their family expanded to include 13 great-grandchildren. Jim was a masonry contractor. He loved doing stone masonry and he passed this talent on to several family members. Jim loved building the family's mountain cabin, a retreat that holds many great family memories. A member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jim's memorial service will be at the Campion SDA church in Loveland, CO Saturday, September 19 at 4:00 P.M.

