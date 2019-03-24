|
James Loucks left this world on March 18th, 2019 with the same generosity and good humor that he lived his life. He died after a five-year bout with cancer. His last five years were an epic battle that he waged with his usual wit and fun-loving sarcasm. His was born on July 6th 1947 in San Diego to Dr. Joseph and Flora Loucks. Jimmy attended Francis Parker School in San Diego where he was known for his ability to pick up Spanish by ear and for his unbelievable singing voice. He went on to CrawfordHigh School in San Diego. After moving to Colorado he became a skilled cross country skier, downhill skier, and back country aficionado. He loved the desert, the ocean, the rivers of the western United States, and the mountains of California, Colorado, and Baja California. He coursed the Colorado and San Juan Rivers in Arizona and Colorado, and fished the sea off the coasts of California and Alaska. He had a wonderful work life as a production manager at Innovative Openings and was a really good craftsman. He was considered a key person in his company and produced incredibly good products. Jimmy could sing! He had an amazing voice and could imitate countless artists. His ear was so good he could listen to hawks calling one another and then imitate it so well he could call to them and they would swoop by to see him. He had a green thumb and had stunning gardens wherever he lived. His sense of humor was the greatest. Later in life he traveled throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America with his beloved wife Shelley and numerous friends. He tasted wine in Argentina, sang with borracheros in Mexico, and explored the streets of Rome, Venice, Florence, and Paris. Jimmie and Shelley also spent many wonderful days working and playing on their horse ranch in Yampa, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Michelle (Shelley). He is survived by his brother David Loucks of Encinitas, California, his sister Kathie Blackburn of Ceres, California, his namesake and nephew Jimmy Loucks, his grandchildren Tyler and Morgan Crawford of Colorado, and his companion of 10 years, Carrie Reichenberger, her son Aaron Reichenberger (Kathyrn) and grandson Fitts of Portland, Oregon. Jimmy loved the world. He loved his friends. He was kind. He was generous. He was witty and funny and made us all laugh. We will miss him dearly. A Memorial Service will be held on Jim's birthday, July 6, 2019, at the Dayton Farm in Hygiene, Colorado beginning at 1:00 pm. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 24, 2019