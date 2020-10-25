James Howard "Jim" Matthews died Oct. 20, 2020, at his home in Boulder, Colo. He was 93. Jim was born Aug. 22, 1927, to Benjamin and Anna Matthews in Steubenville, Ohio. He graduated from Steubenville High School in 1945. From 1945-47, he served in the U.S. Army as a member of the Mountain and Winter Warfare Experimental Troops, training in Leadville, Colo. as the successor to the famous 10th Mountain Division. Following military service, he earned a bachelor's degree from Muskingum College in 1952 and a master's degree from Western Reserve University in 1961. Jim married Elizabeth Balentine on Feb. 18, 1956, in New Concord, Ohio, and they remained together for the next 64 years. He worked as a teacher and coach in Ohio high schools from 1952-56 and again 1959-62. In between, Jim worked as a sales agent for athletic and pharmaceutical companies in California. In 1962, Jim and Betty moved to Boulder. Jim was working on his Ph.D. at CU when Everett Williams invited him to work in real estate. In 1963, he started Jim Matthews Realty, which was not only successful but also a perennial supporter of the University of Colorado Buffalo athletics. Avid supporters of the Buffs, Jim and Betty had a special relationship with former CU and NFL tight end Don Hasselback, his wife Betsy, and their three sons, considering Don an adopted son. They also appreciated the lifelong friendship and support of Everett Williams' son Chad. A good Christian, Jim was a long-time member of First Pres Boulder, formerly First Presbyterian Church. He also was a member of Boulder Country Club, the CU Directors Club, the Buff Club, the CU Flatirons Club, and the Boulder Board of Realtors. Jim is survived by his wife Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park,3016 Kalmia Ave., Boulder, 12 noon, Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020. Contributions may be made to the Boulder Community Health Foundation at bch.org/foundation or P.O. Box 19320, Boulder, CO. 80308. Social Distancing and masks will be required. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

