He lived a life like no other. It is with the saddest of hearts we announce the passing of our father Jim(James)McGowen. Jim died at his home in Howard, Colorado, on March 19th, 2019. Jim was born and raised in Boulder, Colorado. He attended Boulder High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Jim went to Colorado State University at Fort Collins and then transferred to University of California, Berkeley, Jim graduated in 1966 with a degree in Zoology. Mr.. McGowen joined the Peace Corps, where he taught high school math in Kenya and Nigeria. Jim returned home to Boulder after the Peace Corp., started a business as well as a family. In 1982 Jim and his three daughters moved to Costa Rica for a mining exploration he had been involved in. Since his retirement from the mining industry, he has pursued his life long interest in art. Jim is preceded in death by his father Al McGowen, mother Mary McGowen and brother Charles McGowen. Jim is survived by three daughters Amy Blickenstaff of Stuart, FL, Megan McGowen of Monument,CO, Elizabeth Hallman of Colorado Springs, CO step-daughter Jamie Flanigan Santa Barbara, CA six grandsons, sister Patty Breffle and brother-in-law, nephew and nieces. We are going to celebrate Jim McGowen's life on June 9th at Chautauqua Park in the picnic shelter 5:30 pm, reception to follow all are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019
