On the beautiful Colorado morning of October 8th, 2019 James McMillan our beloved, son, brother, uncle, and partner passed away at his home in Denver, the city he loved so very much.
James McMillan was born December 24, 1982 in Colorado Springs Colorado. He graduated from Garden Park High school in 2002, and after found his passion in the cannabis industry. He worked has the Director of Extractions at Dablabs and owned his own CBD company. James received an award for his outstand work in the California Cannabis Cub. He was an avid music lover, hot sauce connoisseur, hiker and nature enthusiast. Manea was his trusted dog companion, she went everywhere with him. James loved her more than life itself.
James is survived by his Mother and Step Father, Valerie and Michael Center; his Father Joseph McMillan; paternal Grandmother, Susie Adamic; Twin sister, Melissa Mathis; Brother, Cory Center; two step-brothers, Josh Center and Alex McMillan; three nephews, Tristen Mathis, Rhyse Mathis, Lachlan Mathis; and his cherished dachshund Manea.
His Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Monday,, October 14th, 2019 at 2:30pm at the Church Ranch Event Center; 10200 Wadsworth Blvd. Westminster CO 80021. Flowers are welcome, but you may also contribute to his funerial fund at:
http://gofundme.com/f/james-mcmillan-funeral-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 13, 2019