James Sindelar

James Sindelar Obituary
James Sindelar, 97, of Frasier Meadows Manor in Boulder, Colorado, passed away on December 11, 2019. Born January 5, 1922 in Schuyler, Nebraska, the son of Joseph A. Sindelar and Emma Abraham Sindelar, James grew up in rural Colfax County during the Great Depression, World War II and the farm crisis of the 1950's. He married Delores Faltys in 1947. She preceded him in death in 2009. They were farmers, but when hardship brought on by drought forced them to move to Lincoln, Nebraska, James attended business college. He worked in the insurance business in Lincoln, and later moved to Boulder, Colorado where Delores became a secretary with the University of Colorado and James worked for Colorado Public Service as a bookkeeper until his retirement. James and Delores were generous supporters of the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation and the Schuyler Public Library in Schuyler, Nebraska. He was survived by his sister, Blanche Luscher of Omaha, Nebraska, and many beloved nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made to the in memory of James.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 4, 2020
