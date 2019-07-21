|
|
James J. Tracy passed away at Alta Vita Memory Care Center in Longmont, Colorado on July 7, 2019. Jim was born on August 10, 1936 in New York (Bronx), New York to proud parents, Thomas Tracy and Loretta Tracy (McCartney). Jimmy spent his joyous formative years being raised in the city with 9 siblings (4 brothers - John, Mickey, Tommy and Ed & 5 sisters - Loretta, Agnes, Irene, Margie & Mary). Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving as a Seaman while residing in the Philippines from 1954-1958. After departing the Navy, Jim enrolled in NYU and married Margaret "Pat" Ryan. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from New York University in 1962 and spent the majority of his working career (30 years) at IBM as Manager & Analyst of International Logistics. Together, Jim & Pat raised 4 children, Kerry, Denise, Eileen & Stephen in Boulder, Colorado. Jim and Pat parted ways in 1986. In 1994 Jim married Janis Yabes of Lafayette, Colorado. While Jim enjoyed his work at IBM, he was blessed to retire early in 1991. In early retirement, he volunteered at local schools and served as a Eucharistic Minister with Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, CO. In 1999 he moved to Sun Lakes, AZ with his wife Janis and together they enjoyed retirement by volunteering at St. Peter's Mission Indian School and taking time to travel worldwide. Jim & Janis spent 11 years in Arizona and then moved back to Colorado in 2010 to be closer to grandchildren. Jim "Grandpop" will be missed by all his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers (John Tracy, Mickey Tracy, and Ed Tracy) sister (Irene Tracy), (spouse) Pat Tracy, and (spouse) Janis Tracy. He is survived by his brother Tommy and sisters Loretta, Agnes, Margie and Mary along with his children and their families, Kerry & Laurs Roper (Liam Roper & Aidan Roper); Denise & Bill Kalfas (Daniel Kalfas & Ryan Kalfas); Eileen & Kevin Knab (Adrianna Tracy-Smith & great grandson, Emmett Armstrong) and Stephen Tracy & Jennifer D'Arthenay-Tracy (Anthony Tracy). A remembrance and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. - Crist Mortuary 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO 80301. Internment at Sacred Heart of Mary in Boulder, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019