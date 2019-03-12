|
|
James 'Jim' Gladstone Vanderpool, born May 15, 1945 to Leonard Lansford Vanderpool and Marguerite (Coppage) Vanderpool in Salida, Colorado. Jim spent his early years growing up in Pueblo, Manitou Springs and Boulder, Colorado. Jim attended Boulder High School, The University of Colorado and graduated from Colorado State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Information Systems. Jim served in United States Air Force for 4 years, trained as a Computer Programmer. He developed AirForce-wide finance systems at the Air Force Data Systems Design Center in Washington, D.C. - earning the Air Force Commendation Medal. Jim worked for 33 years at the University of Colorado developing university-wide Payroll and Human Resource systems. He served as Programmer, Systems Analyst and Project Manager. He was always proud of the people who worked for and with him. He retired in 2012. Life has many ups and downs and Jim's was no different. He and his brother, John Ben, spent time in an orphanage after the untimely death of his Father. Marguerite eventually remarried to Carl Rosenberger and Jim was able to reunite with his Mother. He married Carol Monneuse in 1966 and divorcing in 1976. Jim had a quick wit and dry sense-of-humor. He LOVED golf. That love affair began when he Caddied at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, CO. as a boy. He had been a member of the Omni Golf Club in recent years until his deteriorating health prevented him from swinging the club. He looked forward to his annual vacation to Pagosa Springs to play 36 holes of golf a day. Many friends joined him on these outings throughout the years and much fun and competition was had by all. Jim also loved fishing, motorcycling, the Louisville American Legion, Blues music, pork chops and showing his dogs. He loved all his Keeshond's but 'Shadow' held a particular place in his heart. Jim is survived by his 1/2-Sister, LaVenna Martindale (Kent, WA), nephew Kevin Martindale (Maple Valley, WA), Brother, John Ben Vanderpool, (Erie, CO), sons Robert 'Rob' Landsford (Tempe) and Ryan Charles and Karrie, Boulder, CO; 4 grandchildren, (Alyssa, Aidan - Tempe, AZ) and Taylor (Aurora, CO) and Cecily (Longmont, CO). There will be a graveside service held at 10:00AM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder, followed by a reception at American Legion Post 111, 1150 Pine St., Louisville, CO 80027. In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation on behalf of Jim to the American Legion Post #111 or Humane Society. Checks may be mailed or dropped off at American Legion Post 111, 1150 Pine St., Louisvelle, CO 80027.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 12, 2019