With his children by his side, Jamshid Hooshmand-Parsi passed away peacefully and left an 82 year experience of education, immigration, family, and exploration of local and international destinations. After finishing high school in Tehran, he started his exploration of the world at the University of Colorado, and immediately fell in love with Boulder, determined to emigrate there with his own family. Upon finishing his undergraduate in chemical engineering, and a masters degree from the University of New Mexico, Jamshid pursued his doctorate from USC completing all but the defense of his thesis, returning to Iran to be with his ailing father and remained there to support his mother. Jamshid eventually became the head of Research and Development at BF Goodrich tires in Tehran, and then started a family. In 1979, he realized his earlier dream and moved his wife, two children, and mother to the United States settling in Boulder. Jamshid was passionate about education as the cornerstone to success, whether spending countless hours with his children on their studies, or working with his mother to ensure she learned english while also helping her to teach his children to read and write their native Farsi, as well as the basic tenants of their ancient Zoroastrian traditions. He is survived by his son Kay Hooshmand-Parsi MD, daughter Artamis Parsi, former wife Mehry Khosravi, and one granddaughter. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers or donations, his children ask to please send thoughts of peace and joy to Jamshid and his family.
Published in The Daily Camera from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019