|
|
Jamy Crawford Coulson, of Boulder, died March 17, 2019 at her beautiful new home at The Academy. Her daughters and her life-long friend, Kit Wise, were at her side. Jamy was born on February 25, 1940, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Louise Holmberg Crawford and James Crawford. Her father died soon after her birth, and she was raised by her mother and grandmother, Signy Holmberg. This was the beginning of a lifetime spent among strong women. One of Jamy's favorite memories was of the two summers when she and Louise drove south to Tlaquepaque, Mexico, an artist's colony in the state of Jalisco, where they rented an apartment and took in the culture, the language, and the food. In 1958, Jamy left Norman for Northampton, Massachusetts and Smith College, a place that she always credited with challenging her intellect and providing her with an amazing community of women and wonderful friends. She graduated from Smith in 1962, and moved to Boulder with her new husband, Richard (Dick) Judd, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, whom she had met at a mixer for Smith College and Williams College students from Texas and Oklahoma. In Boulder, while Dick attended law school at C.U., Jamy had their first daughter, Dawn Louise Judd. Jamy enjoyed reading to her daughter and taking her to Jarrow Montessori School. Seven years later, she gave birth to Signy Holmberg Judd, and soon after, the family moved to Gunbarrel to a house that Jamy had helped design. In addition to parenting her two daughters, Jamy continued to read voraciously, and played tennis at the Boulder Country Club. She was athletic, and liked the competition and the friendships that resulted. She also cared for her beautiful home and garden, her two cats, and her Newfoundland dog, Sibelius, who was known to the neighborhood kids as "The Bear." Jamy and Dick divorced in the early 1970's. In 1976, she married Harry (Hal) Coulson, a Texan who had moved to Boulder. Hal had two sons, Michael and Mark. Jamy rose to the challenge of heading a larger blended family, with three teenagers and a much younger sister. She worked hard to provide them with opportunities, helping them with homework and boarding school and college applications, and driving them to sports practices, and attending and cheering them on during numerous meets and matches. In the 1980's, Jamy obtained her CFP license, and became a Certified Financial Planner. For several years she had an office where she helped families plan for their futures, with a focus on saving for education. She left her private practice for a position in C.U.'s financial aid office, where she helped numerous students plan for their post-graduation lives and the repayment of their student loans. Jamy loved working with these students, especially those who were the first of their family to attend college. Later, Jamy transferred to the financial aid office for the law school at C.U., where she helped countless more students. After her retirement from the university, she spent time with her husband and friends, and travelled far and wide, often on trips sponsored by her beloved Smith College and other universities or visiting her daughter, Signy, in the countries where she studied and worked. Before her trips she always read everything on the reading list, and delighted in attending trip lectures and going on tours with professors. From going on a safari in Kenya, to visiting small villages in Turkey, where she learned about the process of making rugs, to visiting ruins in the Greek Islands, she was an enthusiastic learner and adventurer. At home, she was a member of two book clubs, and always did her homework! After the death of her stepfather, Richard Taft, she and her daughters helped her mother, Louise, move to Boulder, to the Academy, where Jamy often visited. Several years ago, Jamy stopped traveling, so that she could care for her husband, Hal. Hal wished to always stay in their home, and thus Jamy cared for him at home for many years. In her later years, Jamy most enjoyed being surrounded by her books, art, rugs and fireplaces, good conversation with her friends over a glass of wine, zipping around in her roadster, and caring for her dogs. She intensely disliked all things tech, though she did learn to email to stay in touch with her family! Jamy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Hal, and his son Mark. Jamy is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (Mark Donaldson), of San Francisco, and Signy (Jonathan Wade), of Berkeley, California, and by her stepson, Michael (Jean Coulson) of Kohler, Wisconsin. She had six grandchildren, Esmé Louise and Clara Frances Judd-Donaldson, Beckett Jarrow and Osby Jody Judd-Wade, and Hanna Rochelle and Catherine Grace Coulson, all of whom will miss her very much, even though they had to be very careful not to break anything or spill when they visited her home, which they lovingly referred to as "Mormor's museum." A gathering of family and friends will be held in the Spring. Please contact Greenwood & Myers at 303.440.3960 for the date and address.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 7, 2019