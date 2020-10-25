Jane Baggett passed away suddenly at her home in Milliken, CO. She was born on Nov.7,1949 in Boulder, CO, the daughter of Bart and Katie (Drumm) Bartholomew. Jane was a graduate of Fairview High School in 1968. She married Fred Baggett on August 3, 1973 at the Flagstaff Amphitheater in Boulder. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tony. She is survived by her husband, Fred Baggett of Milliken, CO, her sister, Sue Wright of Boulder, CO, niece Kelly Graybill of Keenesburg, CO, nephews Jeff Scott, Louisville CO, Brett Bartholomew, Brighton, CO, and Doug Wright, Longmont, CO. No services have been planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store