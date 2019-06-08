|
Jan Meneley Korr died peacefully in her home in Boulder, Colorado on June 2nd, 2019. She was 87. Born Janet Rose Whitney on September 16th, 1931, Jan grew up in Ft. Lupton, CO and moved to Denver in 1942. She was married to Dick Meneley in 1952. Early married life reflected their desire to travel. They lived in California, Alabama, New Jersey, Arizona and spent three years in Bahia, Brazil. They returned to Boulder in 1960 and became one of the original Martin Acres families. Dick died in 1962. She earned a BFA and MFA from CU Boulder and an MSSW from the University of Texas at Arlington. Jan moved the family to Arlington, Texas in 1976 where she met her second husband, Irwin "Kim" Korr in Fort Worth, Texas in 1984. They married 1986 and moved back to Boulder in 1991. Kim died in 2004. Jan is survived by her three children and their spouses: Fran & Stephen, Doug & Patty and, Chip & Sara. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Wade, Whitney, Taylor, Max, Parker, and Lene. The family would describe Jan as a person who loved good company, meaningful conversations, the deserts and mountains of the West, travel, art, British TV mysteries, dogs, her family and, the occasional glass of scotch. Jan was diagnosed with Interstitial Lung Disease and COPD in 2016, which was her cause of death. In accordance with Jan's wishes, there will no formal funeral or memorial service. The family will hold a celebration of life later this summer. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Jan requested that donations be made to The Humane Society of Boulder County or National Resources Defense Council.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 8, 2019