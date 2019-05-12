|
|
Janet L. Strife, 77, of Boulder passed away on May 8, 2019 from complications from Parkinson 's disease. Janet was born on April 20, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Llda Lang. She earned her M.D. from New Jersey College of Medicine and completed her residency in Pediatric Radiology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Johns Hopkins. She was the Radiologist-in-Chief at Cincinnati Children's Hospital from 1992-2002. Janet was a member of the Society for Pediatric Radiology, served as president in 2000 and was awarded the Gold Medal in 2010. She was also a Trustee for the American Board of Radiology. Janet's passion was to educate and support young radiologists. Over 55 trainees completed Pediatric Radiology fellowship under her guidance. She loved the outdoors, her family and friends. Janet is survived by her husband of 52 years, C. Frederic Strife MD; children, Christine Strife (Clifford) of Natick, MA, Katherine Terual, M.D. (Mark) of Fort Collins, CO, Michael Strife (Samantha) of Boulder, CO and Susan Strife of Boulder, CO; siblings, Marjorie Smith and Jean Rexford; and grandchildren, Hadley, Cooper and Holly Browning, Cyril and Harper Teruel, Dillon and Adelaide Strife, Riley Leach and Ivy Epstein. There will be a memorial service at Pocono Lake Preserve, PA in July. Contributions may be made to a . Please visit www.greenwoodmyers funeral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 12, 2019