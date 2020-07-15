Janet Randall Brennan, whose abiding warmth and enthusiasm for living made her an inspiration to those who knew her, passed away July 5 at her residence in Lafayette, Co., after a brief illness. She was 94. A family matriarch in the truest sense of the term, Janet's greatest legacy is the love she showed for, and shared with, her three children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren on two continents. Born in Philadelphia Jan. 30, 1926 to Wayne and Mildred Randall, Janet graduated from Swarthmore High School in Swarthmore, Pa., and attended Hood College in Frederick, Md., before marrying Charles H. Brennan Jr. in October 1947. A native of San Francisco, Ca., Charles's career as an advertising executive would take the family to Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, back to Pennsylvania and also London, England, before his death in 1975. With every move necessitated by her husband's work, Janet quickly made friends and built a nurturing home for her growing family, making her presence felt in each community the family landed. Janet was married for several years in the 1980s to Emmett Watson, with whom she resided in N. Palm Beach, Fla., before that marriage ended in divorce. She returned to her beloved Swarthmore, Pa. In 1991, Janet followed Charlie, her youngest son, to Colorado. She settled in Boulder, where she established a broad network of friends through her worship and volunteering at St. John's Episcopal Church, volunteering at the Emergency Family Assistance Association of Boulder County and her participation in a local arts guild. Her passion for life's enrichments is exemplified by having audited classes in art and literature at the University of Colorado Boulder well into her 70s. Finding love again late in life, Janet was married for the last time at the age of 76 in August 2002, to Arthur J. Power, also of Boulder. They were happily inseparable during their seven years together, enjoying travel, music, picnics, leisurely walks and one another's friends and families -- including Arthur's children David, Brad, and Chris Power of Boulder, and Elise Power of Pittsburgh, Pa. -- until Arthur's death in May 2009. In Boulder, she lived for many years at Presbyterian Manor, where she helped tend the gardens. Janet loved orchids, knitting, the poetry of Emily Dickinson and following the Colorado Rockies. She spent her final years at The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail in Lafayette, much loved and well cared for by its staff. Janet is survived by her three children, Carol Brennan, of Oxford, England, Michael Brennan, of Saco, Me., Charlie Brennan and daughter-in-law Erin Brennan, both of Lafayette. Janet will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren: Cordelia Stephens of Brooklyn, N.Y., Benjamin Stephens of Brighton, England, Thomas Stephens and his wife Anna Stephens of Cold Spring, N.Y., Caitlin Brennan and Callie Brennan, both of Lakewood, Co., and Casey Brennan Hebb and her husband Jay Hebb, of Boulder. Additionally, survivors include nine deeply cherished great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Randall. Contributions in Janet's name can be made to Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA) of Boulder County (www.efaa.org). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of Janet's life will be scheduled later in the year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store