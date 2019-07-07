|
|
Janet Ann Root passed into the next realm on February 11, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Her courageous fight with cancer was marked by a positive determination that continually impacted both her family and her professional health care providers with her strength, stamina and attitude. Janet moved to Colorado with her husband (Roderick Crossen/McIntyre) and their daughter Kimberly Ann in 1972, escaping the confines of Racine, WI., for the open spaces of the Rockies. In the mid 70's she met David Root they married and began their lives of adventure to Singapore, Australia and the rest of the world. Janet enjoyed scuba diving, skydiving, kayaking and roaming the U.S. in their RV. But even more so, she enjoyed the birth of her grandsons and daughters, Dustin, Jacob, Bryanna and Brittany and great grand babies Layla and Leo. Her most memorable traits from those that knew her were her innocence, nonjudgmentalism, kind-heartedness, ability to laugh at herself, feisty sense of humor and play, adventurousness, spontaneous giving and spirituality. She lived her life well and was loved by many. Janet donated her body to Science to help win the fight against Cancer and to provide better lives for others needing life saving organs. She would encourage you to follow her example.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 7, 2019