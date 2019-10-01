|
|
Janet G. Sorensen, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the loving and caring home of Landmark Memory Care in Lafayette, CO. Janet was born on April 29, 1954 in Chicago Heights, IL to Robert and Cathryn Schopf. Janet attended grade school and high school in Momence, IL and on April 14, 1973 she married Randy Sorensen from Crescent City, IL. Together they had 2 children, Valerie and Randall (Buddy). Janet, Randy and the children moved to Colorado in 1980. She worked at Denver Dry Goods before starting a career at Storage Technology in Louisville, CO that spanned more than 20 years. One of her fond memories at Storage Tech was her trips to China to help train in the Storage Tech manufacturing process. After Storage Tech, she worked for a short time at First RF in Boulder, CO. Janet had a wonderful personality that resonated with everyone she interfaced with. Janet truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spoiling the grandchildren, loving her 2 children, husband and all of her family and friends. Janet loved making costumes and dressing up for Halloween with the kids and enjoyed every holiday to the fullest. She had very accomplished artistic abilities with her paintings and sewing and has her work displayed around the family home. Janet had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Janet is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Valerie Montoya; her son, Randall (Buddy); her mother, Cathryn Schopf; 3 sisters, Cindy Jensen, Barbara Lockhart (husband, Sandy); Kathy LoCascio and Larry: a brother, Robert Schopf (wife Kim) and seven Grandchildren. Family, friends and others whose lives Janet has touched so dearly are invited to a Mass at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 6739 South Boulder Rd., Boulder, CO 80303 on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00. Father Cliff McMillan will officiate. Please join the luncheon following the service to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, do what Janet was very good at, just chat. Another memorial service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Momence, IL on Oct 19th, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janet's name to the at: www.darrellhowemortuary.com; or Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 1, 2019