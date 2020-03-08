|
Janet Marie Valastak took her journey home on March 2nd, 2020. She passed in her Boulder home with family around her. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Valastak. Her sister Susan Wyman and family, as well as Janet's four children. Kenneth Elsberry, Kevin Elsberry, Shari Pritchard and David Elsberry. Janet also leaves behind nine grandchildren, who love and adore her. Janet was born January 26th, 1941 to Clarence and Iva Goodman in Marshalltown Iowa. She was raised on a farm in Haverhill with her two brothers and sister and a large extended family. Janet came to Boulder in 1964, as her then husband, came to work at Rocky Flats and then NCAR. She raised her family here and has called Boulder home ever since. Janet was known for her humor and good-natured fun. Janet volunteered for numerous years in Church and community services. She worked with the youth and young mothers to lift and support them through their growth as individuals. Janet was always there to support and help where there was need or struggle. She was deeply committed to her family and she will be greatly missed as the Matriarch.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 8, 2020