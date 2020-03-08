Home

POWERED BY

Janet Valastak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Valastak Obituary
Janet Marie Valastak took her journey home on March 2nd, 2020. She passed in her Boulder home with family around her. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Valastak. Her sister Susan Wyman and family, as well as Janet's four children. Kenneth Elsberry, Kevin Elsberry, Shari Pritchard and David Elsberry. Janet also leaves behind nine grandchildren, who love and adore her. Janet was born January 26th, 1941 to Clarence and Iva Goodman in Marshalltown Iowa. She was raised on a farm in Haverhill with her two brothers and sister and a large extended family. Janet came to Boulder in 1964, as her then husband, came to work at Rocky Flats and then NCAR. She raised her family here and has called Boulder home ever since. Janet was known for her humor and good-natured fun. Janet volunteered for numerous years in Church and community services. She worked with the youth and young mothers to lift and support them through their growth as individuals. Janet was always there to support and help where there was need or struggle. She was deeply committed to her family and she will be greatly missed as the Matriarch.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -