Jay Edward Goldstein, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his home in Boulder, surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Jay was born on January 7, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Harry and Birdie Goldstein. He was the youngest of two children. Jay very proudly served in the US Army from 1966-1968 serving time in Germany. After obtaining his Associate Degree at Brooklyn College, he later attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, before pursuing a career as a mortgage broker and manager, eventually retiring from Wells Fargo. Jay married his wife Lisa on July 21, 1978 in Boulder. During their incredible 42-year marriage, Jay more than fulfilled his promise that their lives would never be boring. Their love, passion, devotion, and friendship toward each other served as a true inspiration to their children and everyone who knew them. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his two daughters, Lindsey Goldstein and Anna (Zack) Shockley, his sister, Judith Sloan and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Annie Goldstein, his beloved mother in law Polly Potter and his niece Liz. Jay lived life passionately--traveling, skiing Loveland, riding his horse, Bob with his two best pals Sammy and Bailey by his side, running marathons, riding his Harley, playing pickleball, kayaking, paddle boarding, listening to and singing along to music--you name it, he could do it. With great intention, Jay retired as early as he could to focus on his family, adventures, and afternoons on the couch reading his New Yorker magazines. Jay discovered a renewed sense of connection to Judaism through Rabbi Jamie Korngold at Adventure Judaism. Some of his most cherished times were Shabbat services with his family at the Flagstaff Sunrise Amphitheater. His charm, wit, humor and kindness will continue to go unmatched."Like a bird on the wire, like a drunk in a midnight choir, I have tried in my way to be free." - Leonard Cohen A private family service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Army. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boulder Humane Society,2323 55th St., Boulder, CO. 80301, or the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Ok.,73123. To send online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store