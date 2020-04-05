|
|
Jayne Lorraine Donatucci, age 71, of Superior Colorado passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 30th. Jayne was born on February 23rd, 1941 in Webster Groves MO to Adolph and Grace Peschke. Jayne was a life-long learner and after graduating with her BS from Bradley University she went onto receive her MA in Theology from Fuller Seminary. Jayne was also a life-long follower of Jesus Christ and spent her adult life volunteering with Young Life mentoring hundreds of volunteers and staff. Jayne lived life with exceptional intentionality and relationships were her greatest priority. Her favorite pastime was sharing a meal (paired with iced tea and an ample supply of lemons) and "doing" life with others. She had an easy-going, authentic, intelligent witty way that made her a people magnetic. In addition to being a relational genius, Jayne was a speaker, wedding coordinator, homemaker, photographer, greeting card designer, Fortnightly member, impeccable decorator, world traveler, church leader, Bible study teacher, small group member, friend extraordinaire, beloved wife, cherished mother and overjoyed JJ (grandmother). Yet above all of her accomplishments and talents Jayne's fierce love for her family was the hallmark of her life. She is survived by her husband and ministry partner, Ray, of 45 years, her three daughters, Elizabeth, Anne Grace, and Lauren, her daughter-in-law, Ronda, her three granddaughters, Addison, Grace and Lobelia and her brother and sister-in-law Don and Kay Peschke of Lake George, Utah. Jayne has left a legacy for her daughters and a family brand that carries forward the mercy of God, the fight for justice, the eternal value of relationship, the necessary life skill of humor, (albeit somewhat irreverent), and above all -- Love. The celebration of life services will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the hundreds of friends around the country and all the love you have poured out for many years. If desired friends may make a memorial contribution to Young Life (800 E Heartstrong St., Superior, CO 80027) in memory of Jayne Donatucci.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 5, 2020